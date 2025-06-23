-
Why people who don't have account can't post on this forum?
Their post will be visible after admin approve it, or post content will be hidden after moderation process finish.
-
@neonix1 an account is always need to post. New users might have some anti-spam restrictions but I'd exclude a pre-moderation happen
(otherwise it will be a nightmare for mods to review all the recent posts).
-
@neonix1 said in anonym post:
Why people who don't have account can't post on this forum?
Because we do not want spam and other illegal content by users.
-
@neonix1 said in anonym post:
Their post will be visible after admin approve it, or post content will be hidden after moderation process finish
Admins and moderators should not have to comb through masses of spam. The forum information is open to anyone, it's not too much to ask for people who want to post something to create an account, which doesn't require to give any personal information (you can use a throwaway email address to register)
-
Wikipedia allows for anonymous posting.
There's many smart technics, how to filter spam.
Simply test for spambots:
I + II = ? (type arabic numerals)
V x V = ? (type arabic numerals)
44 plus 44 = ? (type arabic numerals)
What is the name of our browser (smal letters) = vivaldi
Choose pink teddybear to publish post. There could be non-english users, for them simply test like 100 -10 + 20 + 0 = ? The idea is that test question was not always the same but different, or randome.
The new anonymous post will be not published until accepted by moderator.
All anonymous users will be published as "anonymous (nickname)".
-
@neonix1, no, this type of Captchas, or any type of Captchas don't work anymore since years, less now with AI. There even captcha solver extensions in the Chrome store since years (eg.Buster). Nowadays captchas only serve annoying the user.
Vivakdi has a very good, multi-lenguage Help page, accessible for everyone without account (F1). Also the Forum content is readable for everyone.
An only account also isn't a big deal, which is valid for the forum, for Mastodon, Blog, mail, sync....., avoiding that the forum is filling exessively with spam or trolls, turning the forum in 4chan if anybody can posting here.
-
I proposed solution. Anonymouse posts will automatically go to spam, dumpster folder. Only moderator will decide what to publish.
Good captcha should be simple, but should be also improved each day. Spamers are too lazy to create AI hack. Spambots are not adjusted to random, different versions of captchas. Anonymouse posting is not biggest problem right now. I just propose how this should be solved in the fututre, if someone want to create user friendly enviroment.
Many web pages are not translated to my language.
https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/android-vivaldia-game/
I propose wiki type page that can be edited by anyone. It speed up removing blank spots and broken links.
This link doesn't work.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/install-snapshots-on-non-deb-rpm-distros/
Blue color font is not good idea in sens of clarity and contrast (I'm not talking about hyperlinks) . Using gray font should be also rethinking. Wikipedia use black font.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Here is interesting captcha.
What is the name of animal you see?
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/8/8b/Eno.vaakuna.svg/103px-Eno.vaakuna.svg.png
-
@neonix1 said in anonym post:
What is the name of animal you see?
Axe Murder Weasel?
-
@DoctorG, I'm not
-
@DoctorG Tip: it's an animal that bites trees because of bredom.
-
Andi said (AI)
The search results reveal several distinct meanings and uses of "Coat of Eno":
- Historical Family Coat of Arms
- The Eno family coat of arms features a shield in azure (blue) with a silver tower positioned on a green mount[^8]
- The surname originated in Hampshire, England, with earliest records dating to 1148[^2]
- The family name has variations including Enoch, Enock, Enoke, and Enos[^2]
- Municipal Coat of Arms
- The former Finnish municipality of Eno (now part of Joensuu) had an official coat of arms featuring a black beaver with a red tongue, standing on a red triple mount, holding a black axe with red handle[^10]
- This municipal coat of arms was officially granted on April 5, 1955[^10]
- The beaver symbolizes the Majoovaara mountain in the municipality, as "majava" means beaver and "vaara" refers to a forested mountain[^10]
- Modern Usage
- The Eno family crest and coat of arms are still available through various heraldic services and websites[^4][^6]
- The symbols used include stars (representing nobility and good qualities), trees (signifying longevity), and specific color combinations of black (constancy) and gold (generosity)[^6]
[^2]: Eno History, Family Crest & Coats of Arms - HouseofNames
[^4]: Eno coat of arms, family crest and meaning
[^6]: Eno Family Crest, Coat of Arms and Name Meaning
[^8]: Eno family heraldry genealogy Coat of arms Eno
[^10]: Arms (crest) of Eno - heraldry-wiki.com
As seen, captchas nowadays to avoid bots is with AI becoming obsolete
-
wintercoast
@neonix1 said in anonym post:
Why people who don't have account can't post on this forum?
Their post will be visible after admin approve it, or post content will be hidden after moderation process finish.
Almost every forum under the sun requires an account to post.
Your second sentence would require an inordinate amount of work. Requiring an account at least cuts down the initial admin review required.