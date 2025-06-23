@ Catweazle

I proposed solution. Anonymouse posts will automatically go to spam, dumpster folder. Only moderator will decide what to publish.

Good captcha should be simple, but should be also improved each day. Spamers are too lazy to create AI hack. Spambots are not adjusted to random, different versions of captchas. Anonymouse posting is not biggest problem right now. I just propose how this should be solved in the fututre, if someone want to create user friendly enviroment.

Many web pages are not translated to my language.

https://help.vivaldi.com/android/android-tools/android-vivaldia-game/

I propose wiki type page that can be edited by anyone. It speed up removing blank spots and broken links.

This link doesn't work.

https://help.vivaldi.com/article/install-snapshots-on-non-deb-rpm-distros/

Blue color font is not good idea in sens of clarity and contrast (I'm not talking about hyperlinks) . Using gray font should be also rethinking. Wikipedia use black font.