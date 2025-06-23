-
Although Vivaldi's password manager is turned off, and Nordpass is appropriately configured, Vivaldi is still using its Password manager.
The iPhone is configured to only use Nordpass as Autofill, but still doesn't get this setup.
One fact is that Vivaldi still has the passwords, but I don't think this is a problem, or it shouldn't.
Any help is appreciated.
-
Working on this, here are my findings:
- Vivaldi still suggests using the password manager, even though it’s disabled and all saved passwords have been removed — this isn't expected.
- NordPass can't integrate with Vivaldi on iOS since it's a separate app (expected, but definitely something that could be improved).
- To use NordPass in Vivaldi, you need to access it via the iOS native keyboard.
- If you're using something like Gboard, you’ll have to tap the “abc” button in the bottom-left to switch to the native one.
- From there, tap the “key” icon in the top-right, and only then will NordPass show up.