Bummer.

Do you maybe have other extensions that could act similar to an AdBlocker or do something with scripts on a page?

On macOS you could try to start Vivaldi without Extensions via Terminal to test this. Just open Terminal and enter:

open -a "Vivaldi" --args --disable-extensions

And then test it.

If you close that Vivaldi instance then and start it again regularly, your extensions will all be reactivated after you did the test.

Only other thing I could imagine is in Settings → Privacy where you can select the stuff a website is allowed to do (like Camera access, Mic access, etc.). There is one Option "Sound" that should be allowed. But I doubt this is the problem, if you had this disabled you would not have sound on any website.

My last idea then would be the classic troubleshooting: Delete Cache & Cookies and WebApp data and try it again if something old just was stuck there.