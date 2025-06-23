-
Hi,
when receiving speech memos on x/twitter it's not able to play them. I click on them, then the play butten flickers and that's all.
In the developertools I can see that the request to the related .m4s is cancelled to some reasons, but I can't figure out why it's blocked.
m.
(Sorry, was mistakenly posted in the wrong forum)
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
Hi there!
Have you already tried to disable the internal AdBlocker (or any AdBlocking like extensions) for X just to make sure that no filter list causes a problem with a script or the media CDN there?
For the Vivaldi internal blocker, just click on the shield-icon in the address-bar, select “no blocking” and reload the website and try if that helps.
-
Thanks for the advice, but that doesn't help. I've disabled the tracking completely but it doesn't make any difference. The memos are still not working. I've enabled tracking and disabled it again. Restart inclusive... No change...
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
Bummer.
Do you maybe have other extensions that could act similar to an AdBlocker or do something with scripts on a page?
On macOS you could try to start Vivaldi without Extensions via Terminal to test this. Just open Terminal and enter:
open -a "Vivaldi" --args --disable-extensions
And then test it.
If you close that Vivaldi instance then and start it again regularly, your extensions will all be reactivated after you did the test.
Only other thing I could imagine is in Settings → Privacy where you can select the stuff a website is allowed to do (like Camera access, Mic access, etc.). There is one Option "Sound" that should be allowed. But I doubt this is the problem, if you had this disabled you would not have sound on any website.
My last idea then would be the classic troubleshooting: Delete Cache & Cookies and WebApp data and try it again if something old just was stuck there.
-
Ok... I've done all those steps...
Disabling the extensions doesn't do anything. Ok, to be fair: I've added no extensions to vivaldi... Currently.
The settings for sound are all enabled. I can hear and see movies on x but can't hear memos in direct messages. To avoid any issues, I've disabled and reenabled them restarted the browser, but there is no success. The page flickers and then nothing happens. The m3s is still not loaded because it's cancelled.
Cache, Cookies and all WebApp data are now cleared again, but with no success. There might be something else blocking.
But anyway: Thanks for your help
-
WerewolfAX Supporters
You're very welcome!
Sad, I couldn't give you a hint to solve the problem, though. Unfortunately, I'm out of further ideas now.