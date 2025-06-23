-
Firefox browser has delete option, but Vivaldi browser don't.
-
@neonix1 Delete for doing what?
-
@DoctorG Editing forum post. Editing address bar. Editing search bar. Editing notes. Editing bookmarks. Editing settings.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@neonix1 Just press the delete key or overtype the selection.
I don’t see anything to gain from adding Delete to the selected text context menu (there is no option for that that I can see). Cut will accomplish the same, though it will replace the clipboard contents.
-
If you were heavy wiki code editor, you will be happy with this function. Pressing DELETE in the keyboard consume much more time and energy that using mouse. And if someone have to do this 30 times a day, there is big opportunity to improvement in comfort of using web browser.
-
In Firefox a Select-all-and Delete does not exist.
I need to "Select all" and then i can use "Delete".
-
@neonix1 But, if you are focused in a text/input field you was typing before, and then you want to move your hand to mouse? Take same time as using keyboard to select all and delete (Ctrl A Del).
-
@neonix1 said in cut copy paste delete:
Pressing DELETE in the keyboard consume much more time and energy that using mouse.
You're joking, right? While typing I have the hands on the keyboard, reaching the mouse is not faster than pressing Del or BackSpace.
Anyway, you're right about the missing mouse action, for completeness if there's cut there should be also delete, without copying in the clipboard.
-
@iAN-CooG I ran into the missing "Delete" while building a command-chain. Using "Cut" works but having the Paste Buffer intact rather than replaced by Cut would be helpful...