So on other chromium browsers (and even Firefox) if I drag and drop an image or video in a blank browser window, it is played or showed in the tab. I need that feature for work. And find it more convenient than playing in a video player because the chromium UI is very no nonsense and minimalist. This works on edge, opera, brave and chrome but not in Vivaldi. Seeking a solution or patch to that.
@fahad44 Drag image or video into Speed Dial fails, you need to drag on a existing tab with a opened page.
@fahad44 Drop an image onto the New Tab + button to open it in a new tab.
@Pesala In horizontal tab bar? Does not work for me with 7.4.3684.55 Windows 11.
@DoctorG Yes, dropping an image works fine. Dropping a YouTube thumbnail opens the video in a new tab.
Drop this image (for example)
@Pesala Ah, ok, you meant: drag image from a website works. I meant: fails dragging from local file manager.
Was not so clear for me.
@DoctorG said in Drag and dropping an image or video doesn't show/play in Vivaldi:
I meant: fails dragging from local file manager.
One can use File, Open for that.