chartier Supporters
This has gone on for nearly two weeks, multiple restarts of both my PC and Vivaldi, and at least one minor browser update or two. Even though the 'auto select from' section shows the US flag, the only server my Vivaldi VPN will connect to is "Tokyo JP-FREE#18."
Nothing I try changes this. If I try to choose a country, I am asked to pay for it. Is that the only way to get Vivaldi VPN to connect to a server in my country?
@chartier, the free ProtonVPN on desktop permits to connect to 4 different countries with 25 servers, but not the Extension, which I also don't understand. Because of this, I delete it, using the mencioned CyberGhost extension, also free, no account needed and which is way more usefull for me.
jackleenand Banned
... , using the mencioned CyberGhost extension, also free, no account needed and which is way more usefull for me.
Agree ...
Free VPN ← ( should ) No account required ...
@Catweazle isn't it another proxy or pseudo vpn
@3dvs, real VPN are always for desktop, all other for browsers are Proxy VPN. To be effective, a VPN must create the tunel before the browser goes online, which is impossible for an extension or inbuild one.
But it's usefull eg. to skip country restrictions, for what I used it mostly, but this with Proton with only one country isn't possible. CyberGhost at least offers 4 different countries, which for me is way more usable. Same as Proton, is encrypted, no logs nor data limits, which permits streamings.
I don't understand why the Proton extension is so limited with only one country, the desktop free version offers 4 countries and over 20 free servers in these 4 countries.
The other difference is, that CyberGhost don't need an account, it's downloading it from the store and using it as is.