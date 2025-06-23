@ 3dvs , real VPN are always for desktop, all other for browsers are Proxy VPN. To be effective, a VPN must create the tunel before the browser goes online, which is impossible for an extension or inbuild one.

But it's usefull eg. to skip country restrictions, for what I used it mostly, but this with Proton with only one country isn't possible. CyberGhost at least offers 4 different countries, which for me is way more usable. Same as Proton, is encrypted, no logs nor data limits, which permits streamings.

I don't understand why the Proton extension is so limited with only one country, the desktop free version offers 4 countries and over 20 free servers in these 4 countries.

The other difference is, that CyberGhost don't need an account, it's downloading it from the store and using it as is.