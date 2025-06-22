-
I have these settings:
And yet, the Google maps shows opening hours in that ridiculous am/pm mess.
how to troubleshoot?
@Ankep perhaps is due accept language... try to set en-GB as primary
@Hadden89
Sorry, should have screenshotted that too.
That's already my setting:
An FWIW it worked before. but I recently restored sync on some devices, and for all I know, it can be somehow related, or google may have an issue. (I doubt it, as I see the same issue on drive.google.com)
@Ankep You could try to remove EN and see if it changes.
You might also try to remove site data on google sites. Often this helps when something is wrong.
Google Maps doesn't support the King's English.
https://www.reddit.com/r/GoogleMaps/comments/de7apt/how_to_set_24hour_clock_as_default_in_maps/
https://support.google.com/maps/thread/325485778/how-can-i-put-google-maps-on-24-time-notation?hl=en
@Pathduck thanks, it is not cookie/data related as I both deleted them, then tried an private window. removing en-us did not help.
@Ankep I guess that prioritizing no-nb over en-gb might work. (I guess norwegian is 24h).
@Hadden89 I do not like Norwegian in tech, it's hard to find good answers if looking for help, and no good reason to translate menus/buttons etc. What's worse - some sites have awful auto-translations that are catastrophic and directly misleading.
@Ankep I agree is not nice to globally change the language as EN is better in most cases.
Another route could be to force only google maps in norwegian locale via an extension like this to circumvent the issue.