last edited by tannim

I don’t know where to send this, I’ll write it here.

Translator Vivaldi does not want to translate some sites.

Attached a screenshot of how I see theverge.com

Doesn't even offer translation.

Actually, even forum.vivaldi.net is not translated into Russian.

UPD:

If you select "always translate English", then the translation works.

But sometimes I need to look at the original text.

UPD2:After changing this setting, the translator's shortcut began to be displayed correctly.

Strange.