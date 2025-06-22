-
I don’t know where to send this, I’ll write it here.
Translator Vivaldi does not want to translate some sites.
Attached a screenshot of how I see theverge.com
Doesn't even offer translation.
Actually, even forum.vivaldi.net is not translated into Russian.
UPD:
If you select "always translate English", then the translation works.
But sometimes I need to look at the original text.
UPD2:After changing this setting, the translator's shortcut began to be displayed correctly.
Strange.
-
@tannim Check Translator Panel.
Switched destination language also affects the Translate button getting hidden in address field.
-
Yes, I noticed that they are connected
But what should I check?
So far the translation seems to have returned to normal.
But it’s strange that there was no offer to translate the page. And there was no translation icon.
The side panel is working, and I translate it from it.
-
@tannim said in Translator:
But it’s strange that there was no offer to translate the page. And there was no translation icon.
In your case could have been a weird unreproducable issue of address field.
Offer of Translate button in address field depends on information a web page tells the browser for language.
As i see for the verge, it offers EN-US, i can see in page source (Ctrl+U) this
<html lang="en-US">
-
@DoctorG I would like this button to always appear as in other users.
And this error is not at all on my iPad, where, with any settings, vivaldi offers me a translation if the text differs from Russian.
-
@tannim I agree that having this button always is better for usability.
But such is not implemented yet.
-
@DoctorG okay, I'll wait until they do it.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@tannim
Hi, you can try to add a shortcut for translate page, just search for "translate" in the settings search field.
If the icon not shows up use the shortcut.
-
Thinking a bit further about this topic.
The Reddit interface has been translated into my native language, and the translator icon no longer appears. However, within Reddit, they write in many languages I don't know. How can I translate them in the usual way?
-
Aaron Translator
@csablak Try set the source language to Auto?
-
For me there is a problem with Vivaldi Translate on some sites – no button.
On Chromium i am able always to use the translate feature.
In Vivaldi showing a button always depends which destination language i had used before in Vivaldi Translate.
Fr me a usability issue.
-
@csablak, on sites where are used several different lenguages, eg. in Vivaldi social, or here in the forum, the Vivaldi Translator don't work, because it lacks the feature to recognize automaticly the lenguage used, it only translate from the lenguage you defined in the settings.
The only which is capable to translate pages, even Offline, with multiple lenguages is the Linguist Extension (OpenSource front-end of several different translators).
Posing the cursor on the border of the page and in the context menu select Translate Page or on the Linguist Icon in the extension bar = (to Spanish in my case):
-
@Кэтвизл It would not be bad for the translator to be adapted to such pages.