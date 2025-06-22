-
barbudo2005
In a couple of months, uBO will stop working in Vivaldi, so the alternatives are as follows:
1.- Adguard
2.- uBOL
3.- Built-in adblocker
On the other hand, the problems on YT are different in each country around the world.
Considering that the 3,500,000 users will use one of the three alternatives mentioned and live in different countries, it makes NO sense to continue posting problems on YT, as the problems will continue and the solutions will appear a few days after they arise.
This is especially true for those who use the built-in adblocker, since logically the problems will be more common and will take longer to solve than in the other two alternatives.
As the team is dedicated to improving the adblocker, I have no doubt that there is or will be a team member concerned about the problems occurring on YouTube—since it is the mother of all battles—and therefore they will know about it without users having to inform the team that the adblocker is not working.
If someone uses the built-in adblocker and is not willing to wait a few days or use the many alternative ways to get around the problem—mentioned extensively in this forum over the last two years—use one of the other two alternatives. It's as simple as that.
So, I think it makes NO sense and contributes nothing to this forum for users to keep complaining about problems on YT.
Pesala Ambassador
@barbudo2005 Agreed, but one needs to distinguish between reporting issues and asking for fixes or workarounds, and complaining about them repeatedly.
How complaining rewires your brain for negativity
This site asks me to turn off my ad blocker, which seems reasonable, but it does not stop me from viewing the post.
barbudo2005
Said:
Agreed, but one needs to distinguish between reporting issues and asking for fixes or workarounds…
Reporting issues:
We in this forum are like Chihuahuas facing Dobermans, Great Danes, and Mastiffs.
The Adguard, uBO, and uBOL sites on Reddit, Github, and other platforms immediately receive the problem as soon as it appears anywhere in the world, since users of these extensions know perfectly well that the solution will come from those teams, so reporting issues in this forum does not contribute anything to solving the problem.
Complaining about the built-in adblocker:
This type of post is even more ridiculous and disrespectful to the team, considering the experience and track record of the Adguard and uBO teams compared to our team. It shows a complete lack of understanding of the adblocking issue.