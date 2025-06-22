In a couple of months, uBO will stop working in Vivaldi, so the alternatives are as follows:

1.- Adguard

2.- uBOL

3.- Built-in adblocker

On the other hand, the problems on YT are different in each country around the world.

Considering that the 3,500,000 users will use one of the three alternatives mentioned and live in different countries, it makes NO sense to continue posting problems on YT, as the problems will continue and the solutions will appear a few days after they arise.

This is especially true for those who use the built-in adblocker, since logically the problems will be more common and will take longer to solve than in the other two alternatives.

As the team is dedicated to improving the adblocker, I have no doubt that there is or will be a team member concerned about the problems occurring on YouTube—since it is the mother of all battles—and therefore they will know about it without users having to inform the team that the adblocker is not working.

If someone uses the built-in adblocker and is not willing to wait a few days or use the many alternative ways to get around the problem—mentioned extensively in this forum over the last two years—use one of the other two alternatives. It's as simple as that.

So, I think it makes NO sense and contributes nothing to this forum for users to keep complaining about problems on YT.