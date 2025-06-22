-
The current Currency Widget does not work as well as I would like it to. As far as I understand Norges Bank does not trade in some currencies and therefore information on their conversion cannot be viewed. this is part of the problem, the main issue I have is the difference in exchange rates at many points, some indicators differ by 15-20% from the information that can be viewed for example on google.
I am not a developer and do not know the subtleties, but it seems api Norges Bank is not the best choice as a source.
Vivaldi want to use open access and not to pay annual fees and access for a extended currency API from other providers/banks.
open access
Is Norges Bank the only bank that provides the api for free? I hope in the future there will be an option to select the data source, this could probably solve the problem.
I hope in the future there will be an option to select the data source, this could probably solve the problem.
Nice idea.
yojimbo274064400
FYI the following thread maybe interest Currency Widget Lacks African Representation – Only ZAR? Please add more | Vivaldi Forum