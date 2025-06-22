-
Hello, I started to face frustrating issue lately,, whenever I look something up through address bar, I get the following
I've tried using default search settings but didn't work.. what am I missing?
@ZooNooU Do not forget to tell Vivaldi and OS version when asking for help.
@ZooNooU I guess it is the 7.5.3731.3 Snapshot?
A known and confirmed bug.
Please search forum before posting.
I found this ⇒ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/843551
To get rid of this, you need to switch Settings → Search → Allow Search Suggestions → In Address Field → off
Indeed it is that very same version,, apologies but i did look it up and didn't find a solution..
Thanks for your help, I'll try your workaround
@ZooNooU said in Whenever I search for something I get download dialogue f.txt:
Thanks for your help,
I am glad to have helped.
I'll try your workaround
That is the only solution until a next 7.5 Snapshot with a fix.