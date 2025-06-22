-
Silver1873
How do I add attachments when doing a "quick reply" in Vivaldi Mail?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Silver1873 Quick Reply is for sending simple replies to e-mail, not for sending attachments.
Use the full Vivaldi Mail user interface, if you need to send an attachment to a recipient.
Silver1873
@edwardp if I'm in 'quick reply' and I'm typing a reply, and then suddenly I realize that I need to add an attachment, is there a way to jump into a full emailer capable of attachments, or do I have to start over?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@Silver1873 No.
You would need to use the full Vivaldi Mail interface to send the attachment.