OS: Windows 10
Vivaldi Version: 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Hello,
When I open tag assistant or imageye extension, the side panel opens but its a blank white page, nothing happens (see the image below) Vivaldi showing blank screen for extension.png
When I open it in Chrome, this is what's supposed to happen (see image below) Opened in Chrome tag asisstant.png
What I have tried:
- Disabled trackers and ads blocking,
- Disabled ad blockers (extensions et al),
- Disabled hardware acceleration
- Installed and reinstalled the extension
- Removed from toolbar (the extensions keep opening on the sidepanel as its the default behaviour even on chrome and brave)
but nothing helps. I have also experienced the same in Vivaldi Snapshot. Any assistance is greatly appreciated.
My apologies if this has been covered before, I searched the forum and didn't find any post about it.
@IbrahimiS It might be a bug and is likely reported...
We had some thread similar to this. I'd wait some internal tester to confirm this.