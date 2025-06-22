OS: Windows 10

Vivaldi Version: 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

Hello,

When I open tag assistant or imageye extension, the side panel opens but its a blank white page, nothing happens (see the image below) Vivaldi showing blank screen for extension.png

When I open it in Chrome, this is what's supposed to happen (see image below) Opened in Chrome tag asisstant.png

What I have tried:

Disabled trackers and ads blocking,

Disabled ad blockers (extensions et al),

Disabled hardware acceleration

Installed and reinstalled the extension

Removed from toolbar (the extensions keep opening on the sidepanel as its the default behaviour even on chrome and brave)

but nothing helps. I have also experienced the same in Vivaldi Snapshot. Any assistance is greatly appreciated.

My apologies if this has been covered before, I searched the forum and didn't find any post about it.