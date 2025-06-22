-
Is it possible to forward all my Vivaldi webmail to a different account? Kind of like what Duck Duck Go does, which basically serves as a relay of all email, so you don’t need to give your personal email address to anyone you don’t want.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@ja2413 said in Webmail forwarding:
Welcome to the Vivaldi Community.
Mail forwarding is not available.
Gmail offers that, as well as paid e-mail service providers.
