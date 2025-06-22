I hate them too and have been using a flag #overlay-scrollbars for the longest while. Unfortunately in Chromium 136 (Vivaldi v7.4) it was broken. There is an alternative flag that they are pushing instead for windows, #fluent-overlay-scrollbars , but it doesn't work for me and is not as nice when it does work.

There are a couple of workarounds but keep in mind, the web panels are just web pages so they will both be affected by any changes.

The easiest method is to create a shortcut and add --hide-scrollbars at the end of the Target (location of the exe)

The other way is to inject some css into every page with something like Stylus.

This will remove it altogether,

::-webkit-scrollbar { display: none; }

If you want to style it instead you can use these selectors,