-
its just wasting space, i have the bookmark panel on the right, how to not show the scrollbar there?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@schreck The scrollbar is part of the webview, not the UI.
-
i had some css mod in the past i think and it was never there,
after some of the 7.2 or .3 update it suddenly appeared again..
-
sjudenim Supporters
I hate them too and have been using a flag
#overlay-scrollbarsfor the longest while. Unfortunately in Chromium 136 (Vivaldi v7.4) it was broken. There is an alternative flag that they are pushing instead for windows,
#fluent-overlay-scrollbars, but it doesn't work for me and is not as nice when it does work.
There are a couple of workarounds but keep in mind, the web panels are just web pages so they will both be affected by any changes.
The easiest method is to create a shortcut and add
--hide-scrollbarsat the end of the Target (location of the exe)
The other way is to inject some
cssinto every page with something like Stylus.
This will remove it altogether,
::-webkit-scrollbar { display: none; }
If you want to style it instead you can use these selectors,
::-webkit-scrollbar { } ::-webkit-scrollbar-track { } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb { } ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:hover, ::-webkit-scrollbar-thumb:active { } ::-webkit-scrollbar-button { }