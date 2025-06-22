Hey, I'm using latest Vivaldi snapshots on W11 with disabled internal adblock and latest uBlock Origin Dev Build and last ~3 snapshots I've got strange YT behavior.

I'll go to youtube.com where i see my recommendations (I'm signed-in...). I'll open several videos in tabs

and go over them to watch them and on each tab I'll encounter this scenario:

Instead of video player I'll get info about adblockers, this one:

I have to refresh the page, between 1 up-to 10 times to get rid of it, each refresh before I'll get video player, console is littered with errors:

After I'll get video player, I'll wait obligatory 3 secs for info about YT slowing video load because I have adblocker:

I can finally watch the video...

Internet is littered with articles and forum posts about latest YouTube A/B adblocking tests, so i understand that not everybody is getting this. I also know about recent changes in Chromium which finally disabled manifest v3 so I thought it's about that, because I've installed Firefox and there are no problems like this there. But then i remembered that i have another Chromium browser installed... MS Edge. So i signed-in YouTube there, added uBlock Origin and tried it and just like in Firefox, no problems there.

I've got two other computers I'm using Vivaldi on...

W10 PC at work with Vivaldi snapshots, same deal there

Ubuntu PC with Vivaldi stable, no problems there

So I', starting to wonder, if this is a Vivaldi problem after all...