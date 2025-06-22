-
Hey, I'm using latest Vivaldi snapshots on W11 with disabled internal adblock and latest uBlock Origin Dev Build and last ~3 snapshots I've got strange YT behavior.
I'll go to youtube.com where i see my recommendations (I'm signed-in...). I'll open several videos in tabs
and go over them to watch them and on each tab I'll encounter this scenario:
Instead of video player I'll get info about adblockers, this one:
I have to refresh the page, between 1 up-to 10 times to get rid of it, each refresh before I'll get video player, console is littered with errors:
After I'll get video player, I'll wait obligatory 3 secs for info about YT slowing video load because I have adblocker:
I can finally watch the video...
Internet is littered with articles and forum posts about latest YouTube A/B adblocking tests, so i understand that not everybody is getting this. I also know about recent changes in Chromium which finally disabled manifest v3 so I thought it's about that, because I've installed Firefox and there are no problems like this there. But then i remembered that i have another Chromium browser installed... MS Edge. So i signed-in YouTube there, added uBlock Origin and tried it and just like in Firefox, no problems there.
I've got two other computers I'm using Vivaldi on...
- W10 PC at work with Vivaldi snapshots, same deal there
- Ubuntu PC with Vivaldi stable, no problems there
So I', starting to wonder, if this is a Vivaldi problem after all...
That warning appeared to me some days ago too, but a couple of ublock origin filters updates later it didn't appear anymore.
YT is applying changes randomly, and not to everyone at the same time.
For some time, a day or 2, try without uBO active and sigh let the ads pass, then refresh your uBO filters and retry later.
Well... I may found the culprit after all...
Few weeks back YouTube changed main page with recommended videos in a way that they absurdly enlarged the thumbnails size that only 3 per row could fit on my 1440p display, which irritated me to no end. So i searched for an extension to change that and i found this one:
That did what I wanted and I considered this particular problem solved. But last week or so started those YouTube problems. Long story short, this extensions allows to modify YouTube's interface in many more ways, one of them is "Skip Ads", which is on by default i think... First i thought that this could be it and unchecked it, but no, so i unchecked all of the options but the 5 thumbnails-per-row on main page and now it seems to work fine.
Maybe this will help someone...
I just tried it and that "ad blockers violate youtube" etc warning appears to me with that controlpanel extension. Removed it and re-enabled uBO, it just doesn't appear and the YT video starts without ads.
It's different for everyone.
Youtubes detection of adblockers does not work always the same ways for all visitors.
Some users get warnings or blocked videos with Vivaldi Blocker or uBlockOrigin, some not, some rarely.
Youtube always refines abilities its anti-measures against blockers, battling ad provider against block list creators.
Pesala Ambassador
@NonSuch I am still using AdGuard Ad-blocker without issues on YouTube. As DoctorG says, it is a constant battle between blockers and sites that rely on largely on advertising for their revenue.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@NonSuch YouTube now only allows two options: Either you use YouTube Premium, or you disable your ad blocker and watch YouTube videos with ads.
There is no point in complaining about it anymore.
YouTube will continue to evolve and block any new ad blockers that come along.
More information here:
https://www.googlewatchblog.de/2025/06/youtube-google-geht-jetzt-massiv-gegen-werbeblocker-vor-viele-nutzer-werden-von-der-plattform-ausgesperrt/
If necessary, translate this message into your language using the Vivaldi translator.
You can't use Netflix or other streaming services for free, for example. If you want to watch or use something, it's normal to pay a fee.
@stardepp
Not exactly true, because adblocking YT still works (for now), the day it will stop working I'm bailing on YT. Because there's simply no way I'm watching ads and also even so I'm willing to pay for scripted programming (HBO) I'm just not gonna pay for video-clips.
@stardepp said in YouTube (only in Vivaldi snapshots?) is horrible now...:
There is no point in complaining about it anymore.
I beg to differ, and luckily all the ad blockers coders and people that make the filter rules too.
Intrusive ads should go, and there's no way we will surrender in watching ads on the internet. If I want to see ads I'd watch TV.
Pesala Ambassador
@iAN-CooG Complaining here achieves nothing. It just wastes the time of reasonable people who understand that it is an ongoing issue. Vivaldi knows about the issue, and will do what they can with their small team.
It needs to be reported whenever it stops working, that is all. I gave up relying on the built-in blocker months ago. Extension authors can respond more quickly, usually in a matter of days.
-
Intrusive ads should go, and there's no way we will surrender in watching ads on the internet. If I want to see ads I'd watch TV.
Totally agree
Just keep the ads on TV
.