@ pecomit , as also any search engine do to serve you the search results, they also store all public accesible data on the web for their base. That isn't the problem. You see search Crawlers and Spiders from any Search engine in a lot of Forums and Social Networks in the statistics who has accessed it.

etc.

The problem are ChatBots which relay on a huge darabase for their LLM and as knowledge base, that need a huge amount of processing data, which also can be biased by the company which has created this base.

Different approach has an search assistant, which knowledge base is the web in real time, this only need a sufficient LLM to "understand" the concept of the search. They don't need a huge a big LLM to appear humanlike possible in the Chat and are way more reliable as the ChatBots, similar to a normal search engine, with the difference to show results which really are related to the search you made, instead of showing 747.913 pages with results which have nothing to do, only containing maybe the word or phrase you search for, because an AI understand the concept of the question which a normal search engine don't.

Is because of this, because AI search assistants are way more usefull for a normal user as the ChatGPT, Gemini, Meta AI or similar-