In this Swiss article Vivaldi is portrayed as anti-AI. Whereas all major browsers include it in one or the other way, Vivaldi is seen as a place of resistance.
In the major flow of the article it lets it appear as somehow being the Don Quixote of browsers as their stance may show some misdirections in the field of AI but it's seen as too far reaching.
https://www.tagesanzeiger.ch/chrome-firefox-edge-tipps-fuer-ki-in-browsern-252979741182
@DerSchlingel who/what is Don quixote? Why vivaldi called so
Don Quixote is the „hero“ in a Spanish Story, who is fighting against windmills. He‘s become synonymous for anyone who‘s fighting against the inevitable letting him/her appear as helplessly backleaning. Although this is sometimes described as somewhat heroic as well.
There’s no direct quote in the article itself but I think the general sentiment is pointing to that.
A single AI search generates as much heat equivalent to led turned on for nearly 20 minutes.
So, vivaldi is saving us from climate crisis.
Thank u , vivaldi .
@DerSchlingel Nun gut, es ist zu bedenken das eine KI Daten benötigt die bei der Benutzung der KI erst recht frei Haus geliefert werden
@DerSchlingel, I find Vivaldi very positive to refuse to follow the AI hype for several reasons, already apart from the energetic and environment impact that I could mean, for me it lacks the sense of including a stock-AI in the Browser, which can serve some no others.
There are currently more than 7,000¹ different AIs for the most different tasks (daily more) and it is much more reasonable that each user can add the Ai apps which really fit their needs and preferences.
¹
@Catweazle what they could do to have AI without having AI, it's simply use a ML for vivaldi translate and spell correction.
Like that they can put a beautiful AI label, and they make their app serverless for translation and spell correction by default (privacy win) and since it's ML and not LLM it can run everywhere.
@Catweazle I agree with the hype side of things. But behind every hype there also is a real thing. And I guess, we won't return into an age before AI soon.
So giving the impression that some software is actively refusing to become part of it, may mean it appears as being from Dad's or even Granddad's time.
I suppose, it will resonate with some more elderly people to stay behind, but it's a wrong signal to refuse to use it altogether. I think, you're right, that every one should use what she wants, but most people don't care about. They simply want something in it from the start. Guess, Chrome is doing it, Edge already is, Firefox is along Safari, Opera notwithstanding, Brave does.
I'd propose to to do the same thing as they've done with Proton VPN by adding a European Chatbot like Mistral. But I know, there would some kind of upheaval as was then, if they included it. But even so, as it would only be a partnership, nobody would be forced. But that's my own view on things, of course.
@DerSchlingel Have you read the Blog article about Vivaldi’s reasons for not including AI?
Vivaldi won’t allow a machine to lie to you
Personally, if I need a concise summary of any topic, I use my bookmark to Grok 3, which gives links to the sources that it used.
A few years from now, power usage will not be an issue due to abundant solar power.
@DerSchlingel, I'm not against AI, it is very usefull for researches, math, science, medicine, astronomy, physics, tech, etc., but not so as an biased ChatBot with by interests (economic and policy) prefixed sourced by big companies or which invent facts if it don't find the answer in it's lenguage base, very common issue in ChatGPT and other AI apps from Microsoft, Google and Meta.
I use since years Andisearch, a search assistant with direct answers from reliable sources, summarizing the answer by contrasting datas from several sources.
@Pesala Yes, I‘ve read it.
@DerSchlingel Well, it should be borne in mind that an AI needs data that is delivered free of charge when using the AI
@pecomit, as also any search engine do to serve you the search results, they also store all public accesible data on the web for their base. That isn't the problem. You see search Crawlers and Spiders from any Search engine in a lot of Forums and Social Networks in the statistics who has accessed it.
etc.
The problem are ChatBots which relay on a huge darabase for their LLM and as knowledge base, that need a huge amount of processing data, which also can be biased by the company which has created this base.
Different approach has an search assistant, which knowledge base is the web in real time, this only need a sufficient LLM to "understand" the concept of the search. They don't need a huge a big LLM to appear humanlike possible in the Chat and are way more reliable as the ChatBots, similar to a normal search engine, with the difference to show results which really are related to the search you made, instead of showing 747.913 pages with results which have nothing to do, only containing maybe the word or phrase you search for, because an AI understand the concept of the question which a normal search engine don't.
Is because of this, because AI search assistants are way more usefull for a normal user as the ChatGPT, Gemini, Meta AI or similar-
I do not deny AI in Vivaldi. Would be nice if we volunteer supporter would be able to tell users: "Please search in our VivaldiGPT first for your issue!".
But i doubt such AI would be really useful. I would expect more bad AI generated bug reports causing nervous breakdowns for internal testers.
Hmm, i dislike to close bug reports with tagging Invalid. Useless waste of my lifetime.
AI will not solve special real life problems with Vivaldi. That is a fact.
And i will not support waste of money for annual licence fees, much energy and water and dumb AI servers.
-
@DoctorG, Andi can solve problems with Vivaldi with usefull answers, but it use the forum content and the Vivaldi help as main sources, summarizing it. Because of this it's not really needed in this issue, it's easier to ask here or to push F1
Asking Andi how to add a search engine (as example)
There are two main ways to add a search engine in Vivaldi:
- Quick Method:
Go to the website you want to add
Right-click in the site's search field
Select "Add as Search Engine"
Enter a nickname for quick access
Click "Add"[^1]
- Manual Method:
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
For search engines that use POST method instead of GET, you'll need to uncheck "Use POST" in the search engine settings for it to work properly[^3].
Once added, you can use the search engine by:
-
-
[^1]: Vivaldi Browser Help - Search Settings
[^2]: Vivaldi Blog - Tip #365
[^3]: Vivaldi Forum - Adding search engines
[^4]: Vivaldi Blog - Tip #74
Sigh. I really am sick and tired of all the AI arguments and discussions. 9 out of every 10 Comments on my LinkedIn feed are about AI. Every time I write a comment I'm invited to "write your comment using AI". If I had hair I would be tearing it out!
I am a Luddite. At 72 I am quite set in my ways. I know what I want from a browser, and it doesn't include AI. I applaud Vivaldi for remaining AI free and are committed to continuing that stance.
That said, the genie is out of the bottle, you cannot close Pandora's box, etc etc. AI, ChatGPT and every similar tool are here to stay and from now on always will be. Go ahead and use it all you like.
But include me out, as Sam Goldwyn once insisted!
-
@TravellinBob said in Vivaldi as AI denier:
I am a Luddite. At 72 I am quite set in my ways.
Hey, I'm a luddite at ~50
Well, definitely not a naive techno-optimist any more in any case.
Maybe I one was in the 90s when the web was shiny and new and full of great visions of a future where everyone could freely communicate across borders. It would bring world peace and a bright future for humanity. We see how that's turned out...
I like to imagine there's a special circle of hell reserved for AI CEOs, along with SEO spammers, tech support scammers, bitcoin pushers and such lowlives. If I did believe in that kind of thing, that is...
-
I appreciate Vivaldi for not including AI built into the browser.
-
@TravellinBob, I'm also an '53 born and I think that AI is an tool to use with common sense and not to substitute it.