Dublicating
When I click on Import Password, the uncaught error occurs on the console.
@Dublicating Importing from Chrome is broken, as i remember.
In such case we tell users to export logins in Chrome as CSV and import in Vivaldi.
Which header has the CSV file?
Needed CSV file structure^(as example!):
name,url,username,password,note ,vivaldi://settings/sync,KEINNAME,"1234test87654", login.vivaldi.net,https://login.vivaldi.net/authenticationendpoint/login.do,KEINNAME,"Ha3HA!hahahaha0815",
The CSV file structure is as you say, but clicking the Import Passwords button does nothing.
@Dublicating Which Vivaldi version?
7.4.3684.55
Dublicating
@DoctorG Is there a solution?
For what? Import from Chrome by File menu? Or Import of CSV?
Tested with 7.4.3684.55 and 7.5.3731.3; on Windows 11 23H2: Import at Vivaldi's internal page
chrome:password-manager/settingsworks for my CSV logins which were exported from Chrome 137 as CSV.
I am on windows 10, is that the issue?
Please explain, we are talking about which issue?
The issue is that when I try to import my passwords from the CSV file and click on Import Passwords, nothing happens, and the error messages appear on the console.
@Dublicating I do not know about your extra polymer_bundled.min.js.
Do you use a Vivaldi Modification?
Any extensions acting in Developer Tools?
Any settings in Developer Tools?
Any flags set at page vivaldi:flags ?
Any settings in vivaldi:experiments ?
And why has your internal page "Import Passwords >" instead of a button?
I have a css file to change the selected tab's color and a js file to make it so that the bookmarks bar is only visible on the start page.
I tried importing with the extensions disabled, but it still didn't work.
No settings in developer tools.
No flags set.
Only "Allow CSS modification" is turned on in vivaldi:experiments.
I don't know why it says Import passwords instead of a button; it is the same for me in Chrome, but clicking it gives me the option to select a file.
Had you ever copied files from profile or downgraded Vivaldi to lower version? That can cauuse issues.
Now, let us check with a test profile (no extensions or settinsg made).
Open in address bar the button for Manage Users
Add a test profile
When Welcome page comes up, close with Ctrl+W
Open
vivaldi:password-manager/settings
Try ti import passwords by CSV file
If that works, something in your used profile is broken.
There were no errors in the new profile, so I tried it with my main profile. It still didn't work, so I logged out of Vivaldi and refreshed the page, and the errors were gone, so I imported the passwords and signed into Vivaldi. Now the passwords are still there, but the errors came back? Do you think something is wrong with my Vivaldi account? Thank you for your help.
-
OK, passwords are imported now.
//EDIT: I asked internally.
That is a error of internal password manager page of Chromium core.
Yes, I am talking about the errors in the developer tools.
The errors are saying that the favicons for the websites I have passwords saved for cannot be loaded.
The favicon errors appear when I open the page, but when I click on the import passwords button again, it does nothing, and I also get this "Uncaught Error: Assertion failed polymer_bundled.min.js:1" that also appears in the console.
When I sign out of Vivaldi, the favicon errors appear to stay, but the "Uncaught Error: Assertion failed polymer_bundled.min.js:1" doesn't appear when I click on import passwords.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@Dublicating See this topic about the same issue:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/104454/importing-passwords
Solution here was:
User had signed in to their Vivaldi Sync account but not actually completed the process, creating an encryption key and starting Sync.
Once they did that the Password Manager settings page changed and Select File worked.
-
Okay, I will do that. Thank you.