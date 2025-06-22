-
When I open the app, the last website I visited opens every time. How can I make the vivaldi homepage open when I open it? Is there a setting that automatically hides the address bar?
-
Aaron Translator
@Vivaldi176 said in app landing page:
How can I make the vivaldi homepage open when I open it?
MainMenu->Settings->StartPage->Reopen StartPage with
Is there a setting that automatically hides the address bar?
If you don't like to open a new start page every time you enter focus automatically to the address bar (like me): Main Menu - Settings - Tabs, close "New Tab Page Focus to the Address Bar"
-
@Aaron said in app landing page:
MainMenu->Settings->StartPage->Reopen StartPage with
Thank you for your help. My problem with the address bar is solved. But I couldn't fix the situation with the home page. In the location you specified, there are options for the first group, the best sites and the last visited group. No matter which one I choose, the situation doesn't change. When I first open the application, I still see the last website I visited. I couldn't find a way to open the Vivaldi home page when I first log in.
-
@Vivaldi176 You have to exit Vivaldi via the "V" menu option for that to work. It's the last item in the menu, have to scroll to it. Closing it via swiping it away won't work...
-
Got it. Thank you for your help.
It would be nice if there was a shorter way to do this. I hope such a feature is added in new updates.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@Vivaldi176
Hi, you can move it up in the menu customisation or easier add a short cut for it.
Standard is Ctrl+Q.
-
@mib2berlin Hmm... in the Android app?
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@lfisk
Ooops, I already read 50 or 60 threads today, to much.
@Vivaldi176
Sorry, wrong forum section.
-
@mib2berlin I have the same problem
But you got me to go poke around in the App just in case I'd missed that setting which would be REALLY NICE to have
-
@Aaron said in app landing page:
If you don't like to open a new start page every time you enter focus automatically to the address bar (like me): Main Menu - Settings - Tabs, close "New Tab Page Focus to the Address Bar"
Just wanted to thank you for this, it was driving me nuts!