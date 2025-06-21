-
I'd love it if it was possible to change the App Icon in the browser or somewhere, where it wont be reverted with a new update. So something like there is on ios.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@EtilaX This is a duplicate of Use a custom ICO file as a custom icon for Vivaldi in the Taskbar and Menu button.
It is tagged as WILL NOT DO.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
ZZalex108 locked this topic
-
ZZalex108 moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests