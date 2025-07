I get this weird overlay over my YouTube videos after I press any of the control buttons (pause, seek bar, mute) on the PiP video THEN close the PiP video.

(Just opening a PiP video and closing it is fine)

Only way to get rid of it is to refresh the page otherwise the overlay prevents me from doing anything

I've tested without any extensions, on other browsers, on the other sites and a fresh install. Only YouTube is affected afaik.