Hey there!
From time to time I have a strange phenomenon with my Sync account in the Vivaldi browser. Nothing too serious, but maybe somebody has an idea what could cause it. This is what happens: Sometimes, when I start the browser fresh, my Avatar in the toolbar is missing and when I click there or look at Settings → Sync there is only a spinning animation and the notification "Logging in werewolfax with vivaldi.net" - but the login never happens, no matter how long I wait.
As soon I close and reopen the browser, everything is functional and logged in again. And it only rarely happens, maybe 1 out of 10 starts or maybe even 20. And here comes the other weird thing: If I open the sync-internals page, it looks like sync still works, even though the spinner "logging in ..." is still spinning and no account visible. There are also no error messages in the log there.
It also happens on multiple computers.
My System Specs:
- Apple Silicon / M2 (1st Computer) M2 Ultra (2nd Computer)
- Latest Vivaldi Version (stable channel), but had it also with 7.2 and 7.3 and still on 7.4
- macOS Sequoia 15.5
- No VPN connection, regular fiber internet, no DNS server issues logged in router
- No additional software that interferes with the browser (Soft-Firewall, for example)
What I already tried:
- Disable Extensions
- sync-internals log is empty (and sync seems to still process stuff?)
- Logged out / back in of the Account
- Changed Account Password (thought it was too long and complex, but makes no difference)
- Internet Connection via regular ISP is stable (fiber), doesn't matter if WLAN or LAN connected machine
- Closing & re-opening Vivaldi always instantly helps, and the account will be connected directly then
- Also happens if vivaldi-status shows no issues
- Fresh installation of Vivaldi from Install Package
Does anybody else noticed that phenomenon sometimes? Or does somebody know where I could potentially look for a solution additionally to the stuff I already tried to debug it? 2FA is enabled for my account if that is maybe important, but don't think because a simple browser restart should make no difference then I think.
It's nothing serious as it only happens sometimes and is easily fixed by just closing & reopening the Browser, but I'm curious why it happens.
Aaron Translator
@WerewolfAX No need to be so troublesome. Just turn off vivaldi and then open it again.I often encounter.
WerewolfAX Supporters
@Aaron said in Account sometimes not logging in?:
I often encounter.
Nah, I don't wanna be troublesome, I just like to know the cause if something in my tech stack not always does what it usually does.
But thank you for your comment! It's already good to know that you also have this from time to time, and I'm not alone with this (like something on my side causing it).
ElysianEve
@WerewolfAX Also have it, so report the issue, save the vb-code, so if they found where it come from they will fix it.
Thank you for the feedback, @ElysianEve ! - It's helpful to know that it seems to occur to more people, so I can rule out something on my side affecting Vivaldi.
Really sounds like a tiny bug then.
TwilightGarden
@WerewolfAX
Also having this problem. I find it pretty annoying.
Thanks again to everyone for the responses!
This was very helpful for me ruling out any unique problems maybe caused by something on my system specifically, which suggests it's likely a bug then.
So I submitted a bug-report to the devs now: VB-118046
DerSchlingel Supporters
It's happening with me, too. Thank you for reporting.