Hey there!

From time to time I have a strange phenomenon with my Sync account in the Vivaldi browser. Nothing too serious, but maybe somebody has an idea what could cause it. This is what happens: Sometimes, when I start the browser fresh, my Avatar in the toolbar is missing and when I click there or look at Settings → Sync there is only a spinning animation and the notification "Logging in werewolfax with vivaldi.net" - but the login never happens, no matter how long I wait.

As soon I close and reopen the browser, everything is functional and logged in again. And it only rarely happens, maybe 1 out of 10 starts or maybe even 20. And here comes the other weird thing: If I open the sync-internals page, it looks like sync still works, even though the spinner "logging in ..." is still spinning and no account visible. There are also no error messages in the log there.

It also happens on multiple computers.

My System Specs:

Apple Silicon / M2 (1st Computer) M2 Ultra (2nd Computer)

Latest Vivaldi Version (stable channel), but had it also with 7.2 and 7.3 and still on 7.4

macOS Sequoia 15.5

No VPN connection, regular fiber internet, no DNS server issues logged in router

No additional software that interferes with the browser (Soft-Firewall, for example)

What I already tried:

Disable Extensions

sync-internals log is empty (and sync seems to still process stuff?)

Logged out / back in of the Account

Changed Account Password (thought it was too long and complex, but makes no difference)

Internet Connection via regular ISP is stable (fiber), doesn't matter if WLAN or LAN connected machine

Closing & re-opening Vivaldi always instantly helps, and the account will be connected directly then

helps, and the account will be connected directly then Also happens if vivaldi-status shows no issues

Fresh installation of Vivaldi from Install Package

Does anybody else noticed that phenomenon sometimes? Or does somebody know where I could potentially look for a solution additionally to the stuff I already tried to debug it? 2FA is enabled for my account if that is maybe important, but don't think because a simple browser restart should make no difference then I think.

It's nothing serious as it only happens sometimes and is easily fixed by just closing & reopening the Browser, but I'm curious why it happens.