-
I think there is something wrong with the synchronization logic.
When I reinstalled the browser and logged into my account, I expected the cloud settings to overwrite the local settings, but it actually happened the other way around and I lost the cloud settings.
I would like to add an option to confirm the sync mode before syncing starts.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@SJDHKAJ What should actually happen is that the server data and the local data get merged. That’s why you should e.g. delete bookmarks you don’t want before syncing. Concerning settings not all of them are being synced right now, only a selection of them. Notably command chains, keyboard shortcuts, workspace rules, and menu customization are being omitted.
-
I am not sure which settings are being synced, but none of the browser appearance settings were retained.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@SJDHKAJ Do you mean
vivaldi:settings/appearance/? I would have to test, don’t know either.
-
@SJDHKAJ see here about the things that are synced
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/sync/#Syncing
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@WildEnte That doesn’t say which settings are synced. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a comprehensive breakdown about it, but that’s the question here.