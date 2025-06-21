-
Hi,
In order to make Vivaldi CSS mods more accessible to end users, I'm considering building a desktop app to manage mods in a user-friendly way.
In the form of a Tauri app with a GUI and a CLI, it would allow managing profiles individually, automatically enabling custom CSS in settings with a directory path, enabling and disabling and auto-updating mods, editing settings according to mod maintainer recommendations, changing CSS variables, changing and compiling SCSS variables, etc.
On the mod maintainer side, the (S)CSS files would have to contain metadata as a comment, then it would be installed from a direct link copy/pasted by the user, or from a centralized list they could PR to.
Basically, the userstyles.world + Stylus combo but for Vivaldi.
But before starting such work, I would need to know : if you're a mod user and/or maintainer, would you be interested in this, and if you're a member of the Vivaldi company, would you oppose this ?
Thanks
@KaKi87 I would definitely be interested in helping if I can, although I'm not a coder. Sounds like a great idea, if it can be done.
The big challenge is probably to get modders to update their mods, and also to break them up into more specific files for specific uses.
I don't think Vivaldi the company will mind at all. You're not modifying Vivaldi's code so they can't really object at all IMO
I would definitely be interested in helping if I can
Thank you !
although I'm not a coder
If you know anything about UI & UX design, you'd be very welcome to contribute with relevant guidelines for the project and feedback during development !
The big challenge is probably to get modders to update their mods
Modders won't have to submit a PR at every update, because all the store needs is a link to a CSS file, which the app will auto-update.
If a mod is abandoned though, the user will see it because the last update date will be shown.
break them up into more specific files for specific uses
What do you mean ?
I don't think Vivaldi the company will mind at all. You're not modifying Vivaldi's code so they can't really object at all IMO
They could ban the promotion of it on the forum arguing it would lead inexperienced users to take risks or something, which would kill the idea, as the first step is to get maintainers to join, and maintainers are here.
Also, even though I wouldn't be modifying the app's code, I would be modifying its data (the
Preferencesfile in each profile).
@KaKi87 said in Building a third-party Vivaldi CSS mod store ?:
What do you mean ?
Like I have:
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/mods/CSS/
Many users I think have their CSS mods all in one giant CSS file, which would make it prone to breaking other mods when installed. Mod files should be for specific and clear uses so they can easily be enabled without breaking other mods.
Also, even though I wouldn't be modifying the app's code, I would be modifying its data (the Preferences file in each profile)
The only thing you would be changing is the option to enable modding and the path. And honestly, users can do that themselves if necessary.
Many users I think have their CSS mods all in one giant CSS file, which would make it prone to breaking other mods when installed. Mod files should be for specific and clear uses so they can easily be enabled without breaking other mods.
As a user, you would no longer have to deal with that at all, actually, since the store would make it easy to toggle mods with specific features.
Also, if you still want to copy/paste some CSS because someone posted it in the forum without intending to distribute it, then I can for sure add an easy UI to do that as well.
The only thing you would be changing is the option to enable modding and the path.
No, sometimes mods require specific settings to be enabled, for exemple here's mine : https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105134/φ-phi-the-ultimate-vertical-experience-theme-for-vivaldi-made-with-attention-to-details
users can do that themselves if necessary
That's actually something I'd like to avoid as well, as most people don't know how or don't dare to navigate to
vivaldi:experiements, same for
chrome://flagson Chromium,
about:configon Firefox, etc.
The objective here is to make CSS mod management as easy and popular as browser extensions.
DiarrheaPanic
Build it and they will come
CummingCowGirl
A store that installs via a browser addon so it's available no matter what OS one is running.
A store that installs via a browser addon so it's available no matter what OS one is running.
Unfortunately, that's impossible without the Vivaldi devs' cooperation, because extensions don't have filesystem access.