Hi,

In order to make Vivaldi CSS mods more accessible to end users, I'm considering building a desktop app to manage mods in a user-friendly way.

In the form of a Tauri app with a GUI and a CLI, it would allow managing profiles individually, automatically enabling custom CSS in settings with a directory path, enabling and disabling and auto-updating mods, editing settings according to mod maintainer recommendations, changing CSS variables, changing and compiling SCSS variables, etc.

On the mod maintainer side, the (S)CSS files would have to contain metadata as a comment, then it would be installed from a direct link copy/pasted by the user, or from a centralized list they could PR to.

Basically, the userstyles.world + Stylus combo but for Vivaldi.

But before starting such work, I would need to know : if you're a mod user and/or maintainer, would you be interested in this, and if you're a member of the Vivaldi company, would you oppose this ?

Thanks