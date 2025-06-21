-
The latest update of Vivaldi on Android seems to have deleted some of my tabs. How can I get them back? There doesn't seem to be a "Reopen closed tab" option like there is on Firefox.
mib2berlin Soprano
@alexmonro
Hi, there is such an option in the tab settings but it create a popup for the last tab.
For many tabs you can use the trash icon in the tab switcher.
Check if you have "Close tabs after X days" enabled.
@mib2berlin Thanks very much for your suggestions.
I checked that Auto close tabs is set to "Never".
Going back through the extended history looks like it could be promising, but I need to go back past a lot of more recent history.
Thanks again, Alex
mib2berlin Soprano
@alexmonro
Hm, there is Show full history on the bottom of Recently closed.
It should show all your history.
@mib2berlin Thanks very much! I've finally managed to recover the information that I need.
I couldn't have done it without your help, and I now know a bit more about the workings of Vivaldi, even if I still don't understand why I lost the tabs in the first place.
Now to make multiple backup copies of the relevant links, and save them in multiple locations, like I should have done in the first place...
Thanks again, Alex