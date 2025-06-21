-
Everytime I try using google I get this message and I have to wait a good while so it can run properly, when it works I can't even get to the images tab because it simply freezes the page.
No issues on my side.
Do you use any kind of proxy, VPN?
@JulianRO No I don't, this doesn't seem to be a problem on other browsers, only Vivaldi.
Maybe it's something temporary.
Try also with Ctrl+F5, to do a hard refresh
@JulianRO It doesn't work as well, the google used to work properly before the newer update, can I rollback?
