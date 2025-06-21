The title pretty much says it. Discord works on one machine, but not on another machine. I have my settings syncing, so I don't think it's that.

Further: I found that if I only disable ads on one machine, then the Discord web site is available. But on the other machine, both ads and trackers are blocked, and the website works fine.

Clarification: One machine has ads and trackers blocked and works fine. One machine will not work with ads and trackers blocked. If I only block trackers on that machine, then everything works.

Other than this, I have no clues. Any help is appreciated. I would like to make Vivaldi my default browser, but having Discord available is important to me, as is being able to block both trackers and ads.

Thanks!