The title pretty much says it. Discord works on one machine, but not on another machine. I have my settings syncing, so I don't think it's that.
Further: I found that if I only disable ads on one machine, then the Discord web site is available. But on the other machine, both ads and trackers are blocked, and the website works fine.
Clarification: One machine has ads and trackers blocked and works fine. One machine will not work with ads and trackers blocked. If I only block trackers on that machine, then everything works.
Other than this, I have no clues. Any help is appreciated. I would like to make Vivaldi my default browser, but having Discord available is important to me, as is being able to block both trackers and ads.
Thanks!
@dougasherman Disable trackers on the problematic profile one after the other to find out which tracker is causing the issue. Update the list on both installs, check what happens. If you have the same tracker blocker lists running on both machines, and they all have the same update status, it should either work or fail on both.
I clarified the original post. Everything works fine on one machine with ads and trackers blocked. On the other machine, if I block ads and trackers, I only get a white page. If I just block trackers and NOT ads, the site works.
So blocking ads is the problem, not blocking trackers. Sorry if that was unclear.
luetage
@dougasherman What I tried to tell you is still valid, just exchange tracker for ad in the post. You should be able to find the specific list which causes the issue.
I'm new to Vivaldi, and this is a little confusing to me. What exactly do you mean by "list"?
@dougasherman You can find all you should need here ☛ https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/
@luetage Thanks!
@dougasherman EasyList is the culprit, you don’t need to hunt it down ☛ https://www.reddit.com/r/uBlockOrigin/comments/1lgrj9s/browser_discord_suddenly_being_blocked_entirely/. Just wait for the update. Not a Vivaldi bug.
@luetage thanks again. Sounds like I just have to wait for Discord to push the fix out.
Pathduck
@dougasherman You're misunderstanding - this is neither Vivaldi nor Discord's fault.
Vivaldi uses EasyList, one of the most well-maintained blocklists, used by basically every adblocker out there.
https://easylist.to
Here's the file itself:
https://easylist.to/easylist/easylist.txt
If you read the Github issue posted above; one of the list maintainers pushed an update to EasyList containing a rule that basically blocked Discord from loading. Mistakes like this happen, and is likely not intentional from the maintainer even if some of the angry users on Github think so. List maintainers are unpaid and often overworked, doing this in their free time, and mistakes can happen.
Possibly someone with malicious intent made a pull request containing the breaking rule hidden among a hundred others, and a maintainer did not pay enough attention.
The current copy used by Vivaldi is here:
https://downloads.vivaldi.com/easylist/easylist-current.txt
It was last updated today at 20:51 UTC and does not contain the breaking rule, so the issue is de facto fixed.
To make sure your Vivaldi has the updated list, go to your Ad Blocking Sources list and toggle EasyList off and on again to force an update.
Or just wait for the update to automatically happen, which will likely be on the next browser start. This is also why it's a good idea to restart your browser once in a while. I don't know how often the lists are updated while the browser is running.