On Linux Mint 22 based on Ubuntu 2404,

for about 2 months now - sorry for the inaccuracy - my custom search engines disappear after every Vivaldi update.

Some searching uncovered "[Search engines] Custom search engines might be lost after upgrade (VB-32752)" in the venerable Vivaldi Browser Snapshot 1.12.955.20**.

I couldn't find any details about that VB-32752 issue, although it seems relevant.

For now, i cope with

Backup Search engines with the Script Backup Search Engines,

according to Modding Vivaldi placed in custom.js platziert and referenced in window.html,

and after Updates restore custom.js and window.html by Patching Vivaldi with batch scripts copy and paste the Search engines backup text into the "Restore" field near "Search engines".



