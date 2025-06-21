-
Hi,
couldn't find anything here about this, so here goes:
On Linux Mint 22 based on Ubuntu 2404,
for about 2 months now - sorry for the inaccuracy - my custom search engines disappear after every Vivaldi update.
Some searching uncovered "[Search engines] Custom search engines might be lost after upgrade (VB-32752)" in the venerable Vivaldi Browser Snapshot 1.12.955.20**.
I couldn't find any details about that VB-32752 issue, although it seems relevant.
For now, i cope with
- Backup Search engines with the Script Backup Search Engines,
- according to Modding Vivaldi placed in custom.js platziert and referenced in window.html,
- and after Updates
- restore custom.js and window.html by Patching Vivaldi with batch scripts
- copy and paste the Search engines backup text into the "Restore" field near "Search engines".
regards,
-- recook
The bug was fixed in 2017!
Really strange.
After updates of my deb packages with apt (Debian 12 KDE + Ubuntu 22.04 LTS GNOME) i never had loss of user-added search engines.
@DoctorG, as i said, this is no show stopper for now, i'm coping.
I found my old search engines list on my previos laptop and could backup it there and restore it here, like i described above.
I'm guessing that some configuration files get replaced in the update by default ones, viz the search engines list reset to the default ones.
Or deleted and recreated on first run after the update, i don't know.
Well, what could i do more to shed more light on this? Start Vivaldi in some kind of debug mode?
I have no information how we can debug this.
at least after the upgrade to 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on my Linux Mint 22 (XIA),
my custom SEs stayed in!
Good. be happy.