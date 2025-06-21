-
vivandroid
I have a problem with Subtitles/captions in YouTube
In Vivaldi: (Black on white) very little contrast and black becomes gray:
In Chrome: (Black on white)
(Same settings)
Can anyone help? I don't seem to be able to set it up correctly to avoid this. Adjusting opacity of the background seems to have been disabled too. It seems to have started with the latest update but I'm not sure....
-
@vivandroid Please add more information.
Version of Vivaldi and OS?
Link to video?
-
@vivandroid Can not reproduce it with 7.4.3684.55 + 7.5.3731.3 / Win 11.
Tested at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zdkr23jcF38
Subtitles are white text on black background.
-
@vivandroid Subtitles can be configured, maybe the settings are bad. In the video, look at settings/subtitles - for "options" in the top right corner to configure colors and font.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@vivandroid Unable to reproduce on Windows 10, Snapshot 7.5.3731.3. I tried Dark Mode too, but the captions are still white on black.
You posed in the Desktop forum, but your username suggested that you’re using Vivaldi on Android.