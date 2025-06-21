-
Old code does not work in last versions
margin-top: 255px;
}
also does not works
@KimHyunJun Which Vivaldi version is this?
Which theme?
Which Modification code (forum thread URL)?
:not(.tabs-bottom)#browser > footer, .mainbar, .UrlBar-AddressField, .SearchField, .startpage .startpage-navigation, .settings-content, .startpage, .startpage .manager, .speeddial .dial, .active.internal.visible.webpageview, #webview-container { background: transparent !important; box-shadow: none !important; } .vivaldi-settings, .startpage .manager > div { background-color: var(--colorBgAlpha) !important; } .speeddial { margin-top: 255px; } .dials .dial:hover > .thumbnail-image, button.button-startpage:hover { transform: scaleX(.05) scaleY(1.05) !important; }
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) 64 Bit
@KimHyunJun
@KimHyunJun Something like this I guess...
.startpage .SpeedDials .SpeedDial, .startpage .SpeedDials .SpeedDial:hover { box-shadow: none; } .startpage .SpeedDials { margin-top: 255px; }
Note that CSS selectors are case-sensitive.
You should really learn how to inspect the UI yourself, so you won't need to ask others to fix your code every time it's changed:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
.startpage .SpeedDials { margin-top: 255px; }
it works
.startpage .SpeedDials .SpeedDial, .startpage .SpeedDials .SpeedDial:hover { box-shadow: none; }
it doesn't work even if you remove the rest of the code
@KimHyunJun
@KimHyunJun Works for me, try again
Video: https://0x0.st/8IJM.mp4
Streptococcus
What shadows? I see no shadows in the example or in my own speed dial.
@sjudenim
Don't worry, that code really won't work in v.7.5, they've gone about renaming things again.
For example,
.speeddial .dialwill become
.SpeedDial--Thumbnail, I used this
.SpeedDialView-Head:emptyto set a top value, now it's this
.SpeedDials-Wrapperinstead, etc. etc.
@sjudenim
@sjudenim The code I posted also works in 7.5 though.
The full class list for a speed dial is:
draggable SpeedDial SpeedDial--Small SpeedDial--Thumbnail SpeedDial--HasTitle
So using
.startpage .SpeedDials .SpeedDialworks just fine.
The box-shadow is set on
.SpeedDial--Thumbnailbut it's still in the same class list.
.SpeedDial--Thumbnail, .SpeedDials-Wrapper
It works
KimHyunJun
.SpeedDial--Thumbnail, .SpeedDials-Wrapper #webview-container { background: transparent !important; box-shadow: none !important;
this code works
thanks everyone