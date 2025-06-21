I use browser gestures on almost all websites because they make navigation easier. This is only the case on a few websites where the navigation is different, such as those that use right-click and mouse movement for navigation. In some cases, you can influence the navigation of the websites. However, this isn't possible everywhere or always.

My feature request is therefore to be able to configure a blacklist of sites where the defined gestures don't work. Currently, I'm getting around this by always disabling and re-enabling the gestures globally. This would improve usability.