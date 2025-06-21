-
mottenmouse
I would like to block an instance using block domain. Unfortunately without success.
Mute, account block or filtering works, but that's not what I want.
Any suggestions?
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mottenmouse To block an entire instance, click the three-dot menu on a message from the domain you wish to block and the last menu entry displayed, is the option to block everything from that particular instance. Select that.
mottenmouse
I did exactly as you described, see attached photo.
My problem is, that posts from pubeurope[.]com are still displayed in my timeline.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@mottenmouse I have inquired internally.