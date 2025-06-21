-
can i reset vivaldi back to where it was 2 hrs ago? I have done something wrong and I can't get back to where I was. Thank you...b³
my toolbars have disappeared. I was fooling around with speed dials and really screwed this up!
@Smeeding2535 which toolbars are missing?
see if one of these articles helps
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/navigation/start-page/#Start_Page_Navigation
My apologies! I am on Linux 115.18.0........no windows at all.....
@Smeeding2535 said in settings:
I am on Linux 115.18.0........no windows at all.....
What is Linux 115.18.0!???
Please explain which Linux flavour and Desktop Environment and version you use.
And which errors show when you start from shell with each commands (post the error messages for each try):
vivaldi --disable-extensions &
vivaldi --disable-gpu &
vivaldi --user-data-dir=/tmp/VIVTEST &
I am on linux 21.3 virginia, but chat gpt says that is now called victoria....it was mint and ubuntu
well guess what? it has all suddenly reappeared again---toolbars both at the top and the bottom....the bottom does not have all the things were there previously.
also, my toolbars are in tiny print. I am closer to 81 than 80 and i need my tabs bigger to see.
at the bottom i have the reset bar thing set to 195%. Thank you
this reset was without any contribution from me. Maybe my computer is scared of you!!
i looked at vivaldi status and it says that it was down a bit earlier today....maybe that was my problem, except that now everything is smaller. i need to enlarge my tabs, and really everything.....Thank you....
@Smeeding2535 Check Settings → Appearance → UI Zoom if it is too small.
Do you have a HiDPI monitor?
Had you made settings in your Desktop Environment to enlarge some apps windows?
another correction--self done---not by me.
now everything is back to normal as far as size of tabs, visibility etc.....THANK YOU
@Smeeding2535 Perhaps you Linux had a update in background and now all works.
actually, it was vivaldi all along. They were doing a system upgrade, breakdown, power outage, or whatever it was they called it. i had never been to Vivaldi Status at the bottom of one of the pages i was on and sure enough, it seems that was the problem. Go Vivaldi Go...b³