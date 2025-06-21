-
Prior to update when folder with nickname in bookmarks would open all links in folder by entering nickname in address bar. Since update when folder with nickname is entered in address bar get google search results for nickname. Only have two folders in bookmarks with about 10 or 15 links in each folder. Prior to update used only letter to open all in folders. Changed nickname to three letters and still can't open links in folders. All other nicknames in bookmarks work fine. Have searched forum and didn't find a solution. Any ideas or suggestions appreciated.
Vivaldi 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.4061)
@douglas9 Can confirm this 7.4.3684.55 + 7.5.3731.3 / Win 11.
I have a folder Vivaldi with nick vv and the vv does not open it.
I will check if there is already a bug in tracker.
I reported bug:
VB-118030 "Bookmarks from bookmark folder does not load by nick" – Confirmed
@douglas9 Thanks for telling us.
Thank you...glad i'm not the Lone Ranger
@douglas9 Weird. Nicks for single bookmark work.