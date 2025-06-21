I noticed this some three or more years ago, when I was using Vivaldi on my Linux at home that my whole internet was easily broken. And now, when using Vivaldi again on a regular basis it seems to me, that internet connections are more often down than before. Coincidence or some correlation? I don't know.

Here are so many competent folks, that I might ask generally: Is it possible generally speaking, that a browser like Vivaldi can break the whole connection to the internet? These hiccups appear without warning and eventually even some time later.

Wifi is unaffected though. I'm on a cable internet connection, changed my provider since last time though of course hardware is still the same?

So, simple as that, is there a real possibility that Vivaldi might cause such hiccups?