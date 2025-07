Hello,

I am using Vivaldi version 7.4.3691.84. I am being logged out from my account every 24 hours.

Below the login form, the following message appears:

"Invalid refresh token state."

This issue has been occurring throughout the past week. It may have started earlier, but I am not entirely sure, as I don’t always need access to the synced tabs on my other devices.

Could you please help me resolve this problem?

Thank you.