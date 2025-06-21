-
ilp0000 Translator
Hi, after several scroll-downs in "Saved Cookies" section in the settings, "X" marks are not shown during hovering a cookie. I just wanna know any workarounds to delete specific cookies manually. Any help??
Version: 7.4.3684.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@ilp0000, normally with Shift-Ctrl-Del, ther you can delete Cookies and all other Browser data. in the menu.
@Catweazle Thanks for your comment. I need to delete specific cookies, not entire cookies, so some workarounds are needed.
@ilp0000 Are you using your Settings window maximized? If so why, that's strange.
There's a known bug:
VB-105551 Saved Cookies - Delete domain cookies button goes missing if Settings window maximized
Only happens when scrolling and window is maximized.
Workarounds:
- Don't run Settings window maximized.
- Don't run Settings in a window but a tab (IMO best solution)
- Focus list and use keyboard; Arrow Keys, Tab and Del still works.
ilp0000 Translator
@Pathduck Thanks for your comment. No, I don't maximize the Settings window.
@Pathduck said in Can't delete cookies:
Don't run Settings in a window but a tab (IMO best solution)
How can I run the Settings on a tab???
@ilp0000 There is a setting to run settings in a tab
If you don't run Settings maximized, then maybe it's not the same issue.
But then I cannot reproduce it, and so you will have to find exact steps to reproduce it in a clean profile for a good bug report.
@Pathduck Don't run Settings window maximized.
Don't run Settings in a window but a tab (IMO best solution)
Focus list and use keyboard; Arrow Keys, Tab and Del still works.
I tried all the above options, but unfortunately, nothing works.
@ilp0000 Then start from a clean test profile, and find the exact steps to reproduce it so it can be reported as a bug.
I don't know any other workarounds.
In my case, the problem resolved ( "X" marks displayed), when I enlarge the Settings window without maximizing the window. That was the only solution for me. Hope this helps to someone!