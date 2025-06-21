-
How can I get rid of "Made with love in Europe" on the splash screen when I open Vivaldi? I don't want that displayed. Put it somewhere in the Help/About section, not on the opening splash screen.
-
-
barbudo2005
Said:
How can I get rid of "Made with love in Europe" on the splash screen when I open Vivaldi? I don't want that displayed.
You're too obvious.
-
Your two cents sarcasm is also very obvious.
Why not help the OP instead?
-
@JulianRO said in Splash screen:
Why not help the OP instead?
There is no help available to patch or get rid of the pre-start-up screen.
-
I agree, but coming with sarcastic answers doesn't help neither.
-
It's not possible, move on, and close this thread as there's nothing more to discuss.
-
PPathduck locked this topic