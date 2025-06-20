Core Idea:

I think the Dashboard has the potential to be much more powerful than it currently is, a central hub for all productivity. The tools are already there: Notes, Tasks, Feeds, Bookmarks, Sticky Notes. But I was thinking that the dashboard could also be a modular, sidebar-accessible system with more widgets and pinning support?

Suggested Enhancements:

Sidebar Access to Dashboard:

Let the Dashboard be accessible via a sidebar icon or hotkey, not just the Start Page

Allow the same layout and widgets to be interacted with while browsing

Advanced Widget Functionality:

Allow “pinning” images, pages, notes, feeds, links.

Include existing tools like Notes, Tasks, Calendar, Mail, but with more dynamic interaction.

Pin Support

While we currently have useful features like “Copy/Append to Note”, it would be even more powerful if we could add all types of media directly to the Dashboard, images, links, videos, articles, or even local files. This could be done using a simple context menu option like Right-click → Add to Dashboard

User-Created Widgets:

Possibly allow power users to create their own simple widgets (like markdown, think Notion).

Why It Fits Vivaldi’s Ethos:

It builds on an existing feature

It maximizes user control and modularity

It reduces feature fragmentation while empowering users to shape their workspace/workflow

It avoids the clutter of third-party extensions by using native tools in a smarter way

Vivaldi already offers a lot. This idea simply lets users wield that power more efficiently, respecting your philosophy of integration, not dependence on third-party services.

I hope all of this makes sense.

P.S Just a thank you to Vivaldi for the incredible work. I appreciate how much thought and effort has gone into building this browser, it’s hands-down my favourite, and I have been wildly indecisive over the years trying to find “the perfect tool.” Vivaldi is the only one that’s felt like mine.