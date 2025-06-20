Hi all,

Since earlier this week, I’ve been running into an issue where certain YouTube videos won’t play in Vivaldi. Instead of loading normally, I get the error message:

“An error occurred. Please try again later.”

This happens even in a Private Window, with all extensions disabled, so I don’t think it’s caused by any third-party plugin.

When I open the dev console, I consistently see the following error:

requestStorageAccessFor: Permission denied.

I’m pretty sure this started happening after a recent Vivaldi update (not sure which exact version triggered it, but it was within the last few days).

Is anyone else experiencing this? Is there a known workaround or fix?

Thanks in advance!