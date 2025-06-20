I actually like the idea of local LLM. I'm very against "Ai" in general and absolutely don't like when your queries are used for profiling and training the models. But if LLM can be used for fully on-device tasks, I think that could actually be useful. Local offline translation is one of such things I really like in Firefox and don't like with Vivaldi because it queries 3rd party servers for it. It would also be cool to process tabs or lookup bookmarks and history entries outside of just matching words, but also their meaning. Opera partially does this and I think it's neat idea, but again runs on their servers which is something I don't like that much.

Ai (or more correctly LLMs) are not necessarily evil or bad. I use "Ai" extensively to process old or lower quality images and the results are often so good I could never get them with any static algorithms dedicated to details, sharpening or denoising. What I don't like are Ai chatbots, the way how generative Ai is being used by straight up plagiarizing copyrighted content and how unreliable hallucinating results are. On top of the environmental impact.

Focused functionality LLMs can and are a good thing and I'd certainly embrace them to move online functions like translation into offline on-device territory first. And then think of other features that aren't over the top but functional and make sense.