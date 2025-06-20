-
Some AI feature are actually usefull (spell check, text rewrite, text analysis etc).
But as many user i really hate any AI that call typical server
It's why i ask if Vivaldi could think about allowing a feature to link a local AI (ollama) on the device or local server 192.168.x.x or 100.x.x.x
So we can have access on some integrated AI with NO api to external AI (as we need to run it ourself on our device or server)
Of course it must be disabled by default
@ElysianEve Will probably never happen, and personally I also hope not.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/technology/vivaldi-wont-allow-a-machine-to-lie-to-you/
@Pathduck congrat you literally missed my point totally.
I do not ask LLM integration and chat feature, if you had read and understood instead of flying to say you don't want to.
You would have seen i asked to have AI assisted spell check, grammar correction and text analysis witch is the thing AI are powerful to and allow translation / correction with NO server call making privacy friendly.
Edit: and of course disabled by default and requiring manual setting of a local AI
@ElysianEve Still don't want to
@Pathduck Of course and i would respect it but it would allow power user who already have it locally installed on their device (meaning AI never call internet), to integrate translation and spell correction from their AI (who is totally local so private), and since disabled by default with no service set (meaning Vivaldi would be by default incapable to even use it without someone knowledgeable enough to set local AI it would no endanger people like you who don't want to).
I actually like the idea of local LLM. I'm very against "Ai" in general and absolutely don't like when your queries are used for profiling and training the models. But if LLM can be used for fully on-device tasks, I think that could actually be useful. Local offline translation is one of such things I really like in Firefox and don't like with Vivaldi because it queries 3rd party servers for it. It would also be cool to process tabs or lookup bookmarks and history entries outside of just matching words, but also their meaning. Opera partially does this and I think it's neat idea, but again runs on their servers which is something I don't like that much.
Ai (or more correctly LLMs) are not necessarily evil or bad. I use "Ai" extensively to process old or lower quality images and the results are often so good I could never get them with any static algorithms dedicated to details, sharpening or denoising. What I don't like are Ai chatbots, the way how generative Ai is being used by straight up plagiarizing copyrighted content and how unreliable hallucinating results are. On top of the environmental impact.
Focused functionality LLMs can and are a good thing and I'd certainly embrace them to move online functions like translation into offline on-device territory first. And then think of other features that aren't over the top but functional and make sense.