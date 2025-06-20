-
ElodieYaelle
Hello
I looked for the answer to that question everywhere I could, none of the answers are accurate for different reasons :
- the tips were too old (years ago !)
- the tips were for the app on the mobile
- the interface of Vivaldi is not the one I have
Why do I want to remove the translator ? For two reasons :
- It makes a horrible job, giving inaccurate translations
- It stuck its icons on the text I try co copy (not in order to translate it
In one word, that gadget is as useless as it is annoying
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ElodieYaelle See Settings, Appearance, Menu Customisation. Edit the Page context menu and the Selection context menu to remove the unwanted options.
Right-click on the Translate Panel icon on the Panel Toolbar to hide the Translate Panel.
Install your preferred translation tool as a web panel.
-
ElodieYaelle
Thank you for your fast answer, but I already found that tip, but my Vivaldi interface doesn't look like yours (I mean it looks like, but in details, I can't find the same options)
I first thought it was because it was in French, so I chose English (UK) instead, but the problem remains : I do not have what you have in you screen cap
For instance, you have :
"Selection" (I don't)
"Look Up "" " (I don't)
"Go to "" (I don't)
and of course
"Translate Selection Ctrl+Alt+T" (I don't)
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ElodieYaelle I added the “Translate Page” option on the Page Context menu. The selection context menu does show the translate selection option by default.
Obviously, if the options are not there, then you don’t need to remove them.