Integrate Private Tab Access and Possibly Other Features into the Vivaldi Widget
HeinoKramm
I was checking out how different browser widgets look on Android and noticed that Vivaldi’s is pretty simple compared to others like Edge, Chrome and Brave. While Vivaldi’s widget does include helpful tools like a QR code scanner and voice search, it doesn’t offer quick shortcuts to features such as opening a private tab, which are available in those other browsers.
It would be great if Vivaldi added something like that too. Just a small button inside the widget, next to the search bar, to jump straight into private browsing. Nothing complex, just quick access without needing to open the full browser first.
Since Chrome already includes this feature and both browsers are built on Chromium, I imagine it wouldn’t be too difficult for Vivaldi’s developers to implement something similar.
It’s a small addition, but it would make the widget on Android even more practical for users like me who rely on private tabs regularly.
Comparison of browser widgets on Android: Vivaldi’s widget provides a clean interface with a search bar, QR code scanner and voice search. However, browsers like Chrome, Edge and Brave go a step further by including visual shortcuts for functions such as private browsing. It would be great to see Vivaldi move in the same direction by adding a quick-access button for private tabs directly within the widget.
I think this is a good feature request especially given the fact that Vivaldi's existing "Clear session browsing data on exit" feature does not allow you to exclude sites from having their data cleared. This makes accessibility of private tabs extra useful because then that gives you some level of control over what data gets cleared and what doesn't.
Although I do think what would be nice and align more closely with Vivaldi is instead of just adding the private tab to the already existing widget it would be even more nice to allow the user to customize the widget that way they can have a widget that is only fitted with the shortcuts they actually need.
This would be more Vivaldish!
@HeinoKramm, don't you want to update the feature request to have this instead? It would be one more reason to be proud of V if it would have this.
HeinoKramm
@ThePfromtheO It’s a great idea, but I think requesting that would make it even more complicated for the Vivaldi developers to implement.
@HeinoKramm
Hm...
Right, it might.
then, can you include both "versions" and let them choose?
ThePfromtheO Ambassador Translator
I would say it is better to include both versions in the same post than creating one feature request for each, which would make getting enough votes even harder.
True! But it doesn't hurt to request it. It's clear at this point they are already interested in doing complicated stuff as long as it makes sense and aligns well with their vision. I mean I'm already fairly positive patching in a notepad (and modifying the sync mechanism to support said notepad) altering a significant portion of the browser UI and patching in a adblocker was likely significantly more complex then this would be.
They can decide for themselves whether they can handle it or not and if they can't well they can just focus on adding a proper shortcut to the widget.
So I'd say don't worry about it too much. As long as they are aware of both possibilities they'll likely chase after the option that makes more sense and is more feasible for them to do.