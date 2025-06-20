I was checking out how different browser widgets look on Android and noticed that Vivaldi’s is pretty simple compared to others like Edge, Chrome and Brave. While Vivaldi’s widget does include helpful tools like a QR code scanner and voice search, it doesn’t offer quick shortcuts to features such as opening a private tab, which are available in those other browsers.

It would be great if Vivaldi added something like that too. Just a small button inside the widget, next to the search bar, to jump straight into private browsing. Nothing complex, just quick access without needing to open the full browser first.

Since Chrome already includes this feature and both browsers are built on Chromium, I imagine it wouldn’t be too difficult for Vivaldi’s developers to implement something similar.

It’s a small addition, but it would make the widget on Android even more practical for users like me who rely on private tabs regularly.



Comparison of browser widgets on Android: Vivaldi’s widget provides a clean interface with a search bar, QR code scanner and voice search. However, browsers like Chrome, Edge and Brave go a step further by including visual shortcuts for functions such as private browsing. It would be great to see Vivaldi move in the same direction by adding a quick-access button for private tabs directly within the widget.