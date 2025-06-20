-
kyu3a Ambassador
Hello. After I updated Vivaldi Snapshot to latest version, the gap between the tabs and the plus button on the vertical mode tab bar has widened. Is this a glitch? Is it a specification change?
I would like to not have this gap as in previous versions.
Vivaldi Snapshot 7.5.3725.3
macOS 15.5 (M1)
@kyu3a This looks like a bug, imo. Especially since it isn't present in the current stable version. The configurable toolbar only has a flexible spacer between the new tab button and the other sync/closed tabs buttons. It should be occupying all available space.
There doesn't seem to be a report about this at the moment. If you report it, I'll gladly confirm it.
kyu3a Ambassador
I send the bug report about this issue. Bug number is VB-118022.