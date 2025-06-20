-
Ruarí Supporters Vivaldi Team
In today’s snapshot, we allow for DNS over HTTPS and continue work on the new tab menus.
Click here to see the full blog post
[New experiment] use new privacy report
Adding vivaldi:privacy-report page.
[Linux] Pulse Audio still shows the Chromium icon (VB-46430)
Nice fix!
Find in page fixed. Cool
Nested tabs do not work (two-level), if there are too many of them, the browser does not try to fit into the screen and everything is displayed incorrectly.
@liandry: having the same issue rn, a bit worse
VB-117453 no longer need to use the chromium setting page
@necodes: Yes, I have the same thing.
[New][Settings] Implement DNS over HTTPS preference setting (VB-117453)
Finally!
@3dvs said in DNS over HTTPS – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3731.3:
[New experiment] use new privacy report
I hope it's not showing sites urls after you clean browser data. I will check this later
Something broke: Cannot display www.flightradar24.com with Vivaldi v.3731.3 any more. Still can access the site in Edge and Brave.
@wpcoe Works for me with Windows 11.
Check your adblocker! related to cookie warnings
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@wpcoe said in DNS over HTTPS – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3731.3:
Cannot display www.flightradar24.com with Vivaldi v.3731.3 any more.
It’s opening fine here.
cheekybuddha
Still having problems with some media in this version.
@DoctorG - it's not adblocker, I tested in new profile with ad-blocking disabled.
Starting from the command line shows:
$ vivaldi 'Proprietary media' support is not installed. Attempting to fix this for the next restart.
Console in DevTools shows:
[841][StreamController] Video Element Error: MEDIA_ERR_SRC_NOT_SUPPORTED (DECODER_ERROR_NOT_SUPPORTED: audio decoder initialization failed with DecoderStatus::Codes::kUnsupportedConfig) [842][StreamController] [object MediaError] [844][SourceBufferSink][video] Failed to remove source buffer from media source. [844][SourceBufferSink][audio] Failed to remove source buffer from media source.
@Ruarí do you have another script to add the media codecs? I have an old one from 2018 (latest-proprietary-media-future.sh) but the repo ppa currently has an older version (
REPO=http://ppa.launchpad.net/chromium-team/beta/ubuntu/pool/main/c/chromium-browser/)
Running on Ubuntu 20.04, also Debian 12
supermurs Supporters
Just updated and notices that my Tampermonkey user scripts are not working. Has anyone else faced this issue?
Edit: On stable it is working fine.
cheekybuddha
OK, running new profile again with command line output I get more info:
$ vivaldi 'Proprietary media' support is not installed. Attempting to fix this now. Your glibc version is too old to search for a replacement libffmpeg that supports proprietary media
I know, I know Ubuntu 20.04 has just gone out of support! But Debian 12 hasn't yet!
Is there anything that can be done re. the glibc/libffmpeg?
Firefox still works, but my browsing life is in V!
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
Note
If people get this when searching some engines (DDG for instance)
Or stuck search parameters in the url field:
These are already known issues.
Pesala Ambassador
There is a naming problem on the Tab context menu. I have reset the default tab menus.