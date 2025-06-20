-
This update fixes a few situations with broken dialogs, that users have reported.
ok keep them coming
What's this place in the photo, looks good for mudboarding... maybe the city should add some platform at the end of that slope for jumping over the road.
Rainy day in Oslo... not like today though
Some nice songs about Oslo:
"Det sjunger några ungar på Karl Johan
De låter starka och fina som bara ungar kan
Själv är jag bakom lås och bom på mitt hotell
En kväll bak barrikaden en vanlig kväll"
Cornelis Vreeswijk - Turistens Klagan
"I Tollbugata kjører en Mercedes for seg selv
Og en pike står og ser mot Akershus
Så møtes de i Kongens gate, lyset skifter gult
Og ved Vippetangen er de to blitt dus"
Lillebjørn Nilsen - God Natt Oslo
"Så hvis du er turist
Dra heller til Bergen
Eller Jotunheimen
Men jeg må være her
For her er mye som skjer
Som ikke skjer der"
deLillos - Stakkars Oslo
"Kanskje har jeg grodd fast her i
Denne byen som jeg bor i
Stikke vekk fra mine venner
Stikke vekk fra alt jeg kjenner
Vil jeg det?"
Jokke med Tourettes - Trygge Oslo
"Men klart att det finns taskigt folk i Oslo
Dom tjänar pengar på vad andra gör
Men sånt skit finns ju även uti Stockholm
I Bonn och Bryssel, London och New York"
Fred Åkerström - Oslo
Rainy day in Oslo... not like today though
Yes it is from June 17. I took the picture while I was cycling to work.
Here are some from today:
And here is the route I took (I am not one for going the most direct route).
I live about 5km away from the office but I unicycled about 25km today.
@npro said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.4:
What's this place in the photo
It is looking down Karl Johan's gate in Oslo, taken from near The Royal Palace (with the palace directly behind me). Here is the view when I swivelled around
@Ruarí said in Minor update (5) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 7.4:
[Dialogs] Certain dialogs are shown when they should not be (VB-114977)
Is the VB number correct?
In https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/7-4-rc-3/ we have
[Search] Update the Qwant logo (VB-114977)
Btw, what dialogs?
PS: changes for version 7.4.3684.43 have been removed from and are still missing in html Changelog. This is what is missing:
Changelog since Vivaldi 7.4 (3684.38) [Blocker] Add support for strict3p and strict1p rule options VB-116879 [Chromium] Update to 136.0.7103.151 [Crash] Memory leak and crash in AdverseAdFilterListService VB-117050 [Crash][Autofill] Save Address and edit VB-116526 [Extensions] The Chrome Web Store states "Add to Google Vivaldi" in some locales VB-117262 [Media] HTML5 video does not start with old GTxxx GPUs VB-116704 [Settings][Dark/Light Mode] Switch Fails to Override Website System Mode VB-117103
@Ruarí If you uni-cycled down that slippery slope without the help of ABS and TCS what can I say, you are truly a unicycle master
@Ruarí If that statue is not dedicated to some grief/holocaust/genocide I must say I don't find it aesthetically very pleasing to be honest, my love for sculpture ends in the finesse and excellence of classical greek sculptures, no one ever surpassed them and will ever do.
but 25km, holy *
9th updated
Any updates on VB-117854? Really hoping for a fix, nobody ever cares about browser fonts on Linux.
@iGerman Duplicate of VB-117755 "[Linux] Adjust font anti-aliasing parameters" – developer assigned
@npro Ok, yes this will sound like boasting but I feel the need to point out that slope is basically nothing, so your impression is wildy off. I could likely cycle that with my eyes closed. According to Strava it is maybe 7% (if that) where I took the picture, so not remotely steep, nor is it at all slippery. I have unicycled down ski slope near my place, which is more like 26% and no doubt done steeper (albeit) shorter hills in the past.
When I open Reading Lists, this is what I get. It fixes itself when I scroll down with my mouse wheel.
LunaSterling
Vivaldi keeps switching to the space wasting menus, and I don't know why or how it happens, but it keeps happening.
@LunaSterling I can confirm this, it happens spontaneously and can only be resetted by unchecking > checking the compact layout property followed by a browser restart.
