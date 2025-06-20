@ joeduffus said in Friday poll: Capture page:

I don't know what "Faststone" is or does

If you just followed the link that I provided, you would learn that it is a fully featured screen capture utility for Windows, which allows you to annotate the screenshot.

If anyone does want to add notes to a screenshot, double-clicking to open it in their default graphics app may be enough. That makes more sense than waiting for the developers to build a graphic application into Vivaldi. The linked feature request has about 45 votes after seven years, so I doubt if they will do it any time soon.

Version 5.3 was the last freeware version, and is far more powerful than IrfanView for the desired task. $20 for a lifetime licence was worth it for me to get video capture, etc.