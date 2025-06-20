-
Hey, hey!
Segueing from last week's poll about Extensions, this week's question is about a tool that normally requires an extension, but has been built into Vivaldi.
On the Community homepage on vivaldi.net, let us know whether you use the feature or not. Here in the comments, tell me whether you mostly capture a selection or a full page and which one is your preferred output.
Have a great summer solstice!
The votes have been counted.
42% sometimes capture a screenshot with Vivaldi's Page Capture tool.
36% never take screenshots with Page Capture or use other tools.
22% use Page Capture in Vivaldi all the time.
With that, it's time to check out the new poll on vivaldi.net!
stardepp Translator Ambassador
Happy first
barbudo2005
I use FastStone Capture.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I use the open source tool Greenshot for Windows.
https://getgreenshot.org
derDay Supporters
I think that I never do a fullscreen capture
I use Operating system screenshot tool. Built-in Capture page is only useful for a full page screenshot, but it's very rare I need it.
Pesala Ambassador
I use FastStone Capture because it has a full feature-set.
Adiwin11 Ambassador
I usually capture a selected portion of the screen, largely because of privacy. When I take a screenshot, I usually only capture the part I want to show, because I feel as if they could do weird stuff if they saw EVERYTHING. I don't know, but the fact that the time and date are in the screenshot isn't really my way of screenshotting. Maybe i'm just paranoid
WerewolfAX Supporters
I use it very often. In my job I frequently need a full-page capture for reference images, presentations, client-demos or mockups and having it integrated into the browser directly is very handy, especially because I can be sure that nobody else sees the capture.
It's an important feature for me.
Aaron Translator
Sometimes.
Shutter is more commonly used on PC. Use the built-in screenshot tool on Android.
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
@jane.n Almost never do I need full-page capture. But the selection area capture is useful many times a day. It's so handy.
It's okay as it is, but other browsers offer built-in editing/annotating functions to let me draw circles, arrows, and highlighting right after the image capture. That might be a nice addition.
And I just noticed that another browser (Floorp) offers googly eyes that follow the selection crosshair around the screen!
Pesala Ambassador
@joeduffus There is already a request for Graphic Tools in Screenshot Feature.
IMO, this would be a mistake. It would lead to creeping sophistication. Use a dedicated tool like FastStone Capture.
The Googly eyes thing is a gimmick — the existing white cross-hair cursor and resizing handles are adequate for seeing the selection outline.
There are a number of requests for the screenshot feature. I think the only one worth doing is to add an option not to open the folder after taking a screenshot.
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
@Pesala I don't know what "Faststone" is or does but having the folder open after a capture is a convenience and lets me (on Windows) quickly open the image in the default app to draw on it, which is generally fine.
And, yes, I know the googly eyes is a gimmick. But it's also funny, which is why I added a smiley-face.
samgonz021
Capturing full pages is a lifesaver, especially when I need to report errors at work.
Pesala Ambassador
@joeduffus said in Friday poll: Capture page:
I don't know what "Faststone" is or does
If you just followed the link that I provided, you would learn that it is a fully featured screen capture utility for Windows, which allows you to annotate the screenshot.
If anyone does want to add notes to a screenshot, double-clicking to open it in their default graphics app may be enough. That makes more sense than waiting for the developers to build a graphic application into Vivaldi. The linked feature request has about 45 votes after seven years, so I doubt if they will do it any time soon.
Version 5.3 was the last freeware version, and is far more powerful than IrfanView for the desired task. $20 for a lifetime licence was worth it for me to get video capture, etc.
@Pesala ShareX is FOSS, Screenshot, Screencast (Gif, mp4), OCR, Edit tools, anotations, store files locally in folders by month, upload to an host (customizable, like all other features too), copy share link to clipboard, scan QR codes, open image in own or extern editor...... etc., among with the extension a real killer app, sadly Windows only.
yes, a lot...
long pages, short pages...
using ss a lot hh
for vivaldi android snapshop i used to capture like 50k+ long web page ss... so its very good feature ... +
said in Friday poll: Capture page:
I use the open source tool Greenshot for Windows.
https://getgreenshot.org
hello,
can i.ask do u know is Greenshot works for win7 (32bit)..?
i never used any additional softwares, on win7 used allways like PrtSc > open IrfanView > paste... best mehod hh
anyway for windows ocr great tool is:
Tesseract-OCRso far best i tryed and works cross-platforms n androids....
