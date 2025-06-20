Hi,

I’ve encountered a persistent UI issue in Vivaldi Snapshot 7.5.3729.4 on Android 16 (Pixel 6 Pro, Build/BP31.250523.006).

The bottom toolbar (where open tabs and navigation buttons are located) is partially cut off or not fully visible. It doesn’t matter what settings I change — the issue remains the same across all themes and interface configurations.

This happens on every website and is visible immediately after launching the browser.

Steps to reproduce:

Open Vivaldi Snapshot on Android Visit any webpage Observe that the bottom UI is not displayed properly

Screenshot attached.

Can anyone else reproduce this? Is there a known fix or workaround?

https://imgur.com/a/VtTrUqT