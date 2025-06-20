-
bravewolfcz
Hi,
I’ve encountered a persistent UI issue in Vivaldi Snapshot 7.5.3729.4 on Android 16 (Pixel 6 Pro, Build/BP31.250523.006).
The bottom toolbar (where open tabs and navigation buttons are located) is partially cut off or not fully visible. It doesn’t matter what settings I change — the issue remains the same across all themes and interface configurations.
This happens on every website and is visible immediately after launching the browser.
Steps to reproduce:
Open Vivaldi Snapshot on Android
Visit any webpage
Observe that the bottom UI is not displayed properly
Screenshot attached.
Can anyone else reproduce this? Is there a known fix or workaround?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@bravewolfcz I can’t reproduce it, the tab bar is fully visible when I have address bar and combined toolbar and tabs on bottom. I’m on a Pixel 4 though, you might have to wait on someone with a Pixel 6 Pro.
Aaron Translator
@bravewolfcz
Confirmed, repairing.
See also:this post
jirkacapek13
@Aaron I also have this bug as you can see in the screenshots