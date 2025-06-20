-
Hello, I've noticed both desktop and mobile are loosing history sometimes, very irregularly. I've set up history auto cleaning over 6 months, but recent and frequently used entries disappear and have to be fully typed in the address bar. The syncing is on and used on 4 devices.
-
The problem still persists - is there a way to force history suggestions to show most frequently used entries instead of showing irrelevant addresses or not showing some at all.
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Can you review Address Field Suggestions settings in Settings > Address Bar and make sure that suggestions from History are enabled?
-
@jane.n It's on. Here is the rest of settings: