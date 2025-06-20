-
I speak English and live in the USA. I use a VPN with servers in other countries with other national languages.
I use Presearch for my default search engine.
When my VPN is active, Presearch changes languages on me based on my IP. When I use it in Brave, it stays in English.
Bing does the same thing in Vivaldi and not in Brave.
My language preference in Vivaldi is set to English.
What's going on here and how do I fix it?
Thanks.
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@josephj11 Nothing is going on. Obviously when your IP changes to another country due to using a VPN, the search engine will serve you content in that language.
Nothing to do with Vivaldi.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@josephj11 Are you using the same VPN in Brave?
I just tested this on Bing. Bing ignores the location and language preferences from its own settings and still serves some Dutch results and ads. That’s not an accident and I don’t see how Vivaldi could influence this.
@Pathduck Then why doesn't it happen in Brave?
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@josephj11 How should I know?
- You're not using a VPN in Brave
- You're using a VPN in Brave, but it doesn't give you an IP in another country
@Pathduck I am using the same instance/session of the VPN a few seconds after testing in Vivaldi. The VPN is not a browser add-on... It runs separately.
I am looking for a workaround or a fix. I'm not blaming Vivaldi...
Pathduck Moderator Soprano Supporters
@josephj11 Well, the fix is to not fool the site you're coming from another country.
Maybe Brave does something different, I have no idea as I don't use Brave.
Compare the IPs you get in Brave to what you get in Vivaldi.
IP detection and a forced website language change is nasty.
Language settings should only be detected by HTTP Accept-Language header of browser (as in Settings → General → Accept Languages) , not by some server magic guessing countries by IP.
For me that is a violation of webstandards if servers and webmasters do so.