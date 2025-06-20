I speak English and live in the USA. I use a VPN with servers in other countries with other national languages.

I use Presearch for my default search engine.

When my VPN is active, Presearch changes languages on me based on my IP. When I use it in Brave, it stays in English.

Bing does the same thing in Vivaldi and not in Brave.

My language preference in Vivaldi is set to English.

What's going on here and how do I fix it?

Thanks.